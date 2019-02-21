Premiere: Melis - 'Waves'

Melis writes music straight from the heart.

The Berlin-based singer-songwriter has shared new single’ Waves’ - the first taste of her upcoming second EP ‘Undercurrent’.

Vulnerable, crystalline vocals reveal the personal story behind the song, and the accompanying visuals are equally personal. Shot on 16mm film, Melis revisited nostalgic places in her hometown of Prague for the track’s video, depicting her memories of growing up.

Originally from Prague, with roots in Istanbul, Melis also draws on influences from songwriters such as Adele, Fiona Apple and Gwilym Gold.

“’Waves’ is a very personal song about a love/hate relationship with someone. The lyrics came from my heart and I felt quite vulnerable during the writing process. It was born from a simple melody I played on a small keyboard in my bedroom. I realised that I felt the same way about my hometown Prague and I wanted to translate this feeling into the video,” Melis explains.

“Having now established my life in Berlin, I wanted to go back to Prague to explore my roots and really embrace the city for what it truly is.

“The mini stories we created are both sentimental and moving for me because they are shot in places where I grew up and therefore feel like distant memories. We shot on film to really bring out the rawness, and although it was a lengthy process, there was something magical about creating a piece of art in itself that made the struggle worth it (...) I think we managed to capture the nostalgia and melancholic feeling that you get from listening to the song and accurately portrayed the emotions that it carries.”

