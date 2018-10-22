Premiere: MEI - 'Afrowalk' ft. Sheila Maurice-Grey

London's MEI is a multi-faceted artist.

A bass player and multi-instrumentalist, she's also a talented vocalist, songwriter, and producer.

Debut EP ‘Hurrygirl’ is incoming, with MEI set to play a special launch event at London's Queen Of Hoxton on October 24th.

MEI explains: "'Hurrygirl' is the flawed superhero we can all relate to. A character that shares the same struggles we all go through in life. Struggles with identity, confidence, loss, finding our purpose to name a few. It's through this character that I have been able to explore these things within myself and create my first body of work with some incredible musicians, producers and visual artists who I consider family."

A celebration of black British talent, MEI has surrounded herself with key figures from the London underground, each with their own speciality.

'Afrowalk' featurs the London jazz trumpeter and Blue Lab Beats collaborator Shelia Maurice-Grey, who brass tones underpin MEI's dynamic vocal.

An absorbing, soulful offering, it hints at a plethora of different styles while resolutely pursuing her own path.

Tune in now.

From Concentrate and Outpost presents: The Mei EP Launch @ Queen of Hoxton – October 24th.

