Premiere: Me Not You - 'I Should Know Better'

New York-based alternative garage-pop duo Me Not You have dropped their latest single ‘I Should Know Better’ MNY Music. The track is lifted from their upcoming debut album ‘Already Gone’, set to drop in November.

Spackled in fuzz and reverb and dragged through the muddy East River, the duo reflect the diverse musical history of their hometown - New York City - in their melding of sounds: angular guitars rubbing up against ethereall vocals and harmonies.

Following up EPs ‘Reckoning’ and ‘Reckoning 2’, they’re now gearing up to unleash the next wave with their upcoming debut album – and they’re doing so with gusto.

Aside from their devotion to Lou Reed and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Me Not You cite influence from a wide variety of genres and artists including Radiohead, Aphex Twin and Pixies.

Their sound embodies elements of Sisters of Mercy’s deep gothic basslines, blended with the vocal spell castings of Siouxsie Sioux or Blonde Redhead.

Clash can share the new track before anyone else, tune in below…

