Premiere: Mattia Cupelli - 'KOGARASHI'

Rome based composer Mattia Cupelli seems to revel in sheer sound.

Matching electronic components against a neo-classical sweep, his work recalls the likes of Nicolas Jaar or Olafur Arnalds, with some Nils Frahm thrown in.

A huge admirer of Japanese artist Ryuichi Sakamoto, Mattia Cupelli has similarly worked on a variety of soundtrack projects.

Indeed, there's a cinematic sweep to his latest work, with the glacial clime of 'KOGARASHI' unfurling at a bold, steady pace.

It's a song of departure in many ways, with the synths - clinical yet warm - signalling the end of one thing, and the beginning of another.

There's a feeling through of Mattia's compositional sense being entwined with his own life, giving each note a highly personal feel.

He comments: "This song is about something that is about to end. Perhaps it symbolises the end of an era in my musical career. Leaving a warm space to go outside to something unknown."

