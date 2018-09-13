Premiere: Mathew V - 'The Coast'

Vancouver's Mathew V has always wanted to achieve something dramatic.

A huge believer in pop's power to inspire, the Vancouver based artist was initially afraid of his own ambitions, cowed by his inhibitions.

But suddenly, one by one, they all fell away. His music surging forward, Mathew V was able to put more of himself in each new song, until he finally broke clear.

'The Coast' is the sound of the Vancouver songwriter reaching fresh ground, a breathless, biting piece of pop music.

He comments: “I was always scared to make pop music. I was scared that I wouldn’t fit the mould as a man unless I was singing about girls in the club. 'The Coast' is the first song where I broke down those limitations and made music that I want to listen to on repeat.”

Tune in now.

