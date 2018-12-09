Premiere: Margot - 'Imagined Man'

London's Margot have a poetic flair.

Sure, those guitar lines whime like early Sarah Records matched to Wild Nothing, or even DIIV's more tender, bittersweet confections, but their lyrical ability places them apart from peers.

New single 'Imagined Man' is a case in point, with its arch poetry touching on alienation fuelled by corrupt visions of masculinity.

The twilight guitars interlock under Alex Hannaway's vocals, as he intones: "Do you ever feel like an arid sea that’s forming mud cracks but no one else can see past the façade of your imagined man?"

"It’s about hiding, from yourself and publicly, to fit the mould of an imagined idea of masculinity," he explains. "Throughout, I’m confiding with whomever the listener may be, trying to be open about my own experiences".

A beautiful, affecting return, you can check out 'Imagined Man' below.

Photo Credit: Kelly Fung

