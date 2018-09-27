Premiere: Malojian - 'Beardness'

It's good to be weird.

It's good to stand out, to do your own thing, to live your own truth.

Malojian (aka Stephen Scullion) sticks to his principles no matter where they lead, and they lead him to some pretty strange places.

An extended version of his album 'Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home' is set to land on November 30th via Quiet Arch, and it carries some bonus material.

'Beardness' is actually a mash up of 'Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home' and 'Beard Song', and it results in some beguiling new sounds, and fresh ways to interpret his work.

Spaced out Americana with flecks of analogue synths, at times almost reminiscent of Grandaddy, it's a subtle, beguiling return, one that gently overwhelms.

Tune in now.

Catch Malojian at the following shows:

September

28 Dublin Hard Working Class Heroes

29 Ballina Other Voices

October

2 Derry Great Hall, Magee University

12 Coleraine Riverside Theatre

29 Derry Guildhall

November

3 Lisburn Island Arts Centre

17 Portrush Atlantic Sessions

22 London The Waiting Room

23 Downpatrick Down Arts Centre

30 Dungannon Ranfurly House

December

1 Belfast Crescent Arts Centre

7 Oxford The Bullingdon

8 London Kings Place

January

12 Portaferry Portico

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.