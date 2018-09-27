Premiere: Malojian - 'Beardness'

It's good to be weird.
It's good to stand out, to do your own thing, to live your own truth.
Malojian (aka Stephen Scullion) sticks to his principles no matter where they lead, and they lead him to some pretty strange places.
An extended version of his album 'Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home' is set to land on November 30th via Quiet Arch, and it carries some bonus material.
'Beardness' is actually a mash up of 'Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home' and 'Beard Song', and it results in some beguiling new sounds, and fresh ways to interpret his work.
Spaced out Americana with flecks of analogue synths, at times almost reminiscent of Grandaddy, it's a subtle, beguiling return, one that gently overwhelms.
Tune in now.
Catch Malojian at the following shows:
September
28 Dublin Hard Working Class Heroes
29 Ballina Other Voices
October
2 Derry Great Hall, Magee University
12 Coleraine Riverside Theatre
29 Derry Guildhall
November
3 Lisburn Island Arts Centre
17 Portrush Atlantic Sessions
22 London The Waiting Room
23 Downpatrick Down Arts Centre
30 Dungannon Ranfurly House
December
1 Belfast Crescent Arts Centre
7 Oxford The Bullingdon
8 London Kings Place
January
12 Portaferry Portico
