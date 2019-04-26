Premiere: MALKA - 'Moving Together'

MALKA makes alt-pop personal.

The Scottish multi-instrumentalist has just released her brand new single ‘Moving Together’, taken from forthcoming third album ‘I’m Not Your Soldier’.

The track is a bubbling, bright psychedelic reverie, MALKA’s crystalline vocals lifted ever upwards by its shimmering synths, driving world music percussion and its irresistibly funky bassline.

In amongst this soundscape she explores the complex feelings that arise experienced in the reestablishment of old relationships, when those parted return to one another.

In equally touching, personal fashion the track’s artwork features a 17-year old MALKA performing gymnastics as a former Scottish Champion - showing just how much past connections re-forged mean to her.

“‘Moving Together’ is about reconnecting with an old relationship - whether it is a friend, a partner or a family member – and everything feeling just how it was before you had lost touch,” MALKA says of her new track.

“The move back from London to Glasgow awoke all kinds of nostalgia for me, being back in my hometown, reconnecting with old friends and feeling like time had melted away. I wanted to create something that projected those feelings – ‘Moving Together’ in time with someone that you had previously been out of sync with.”

It’s the latest song taken from MALKA’s forthcoming album 'I’m Not Your Soldier', out on 28th February, produced by Paul Savage (who’s worked with the likes of Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand and King Creosote). It promises to be her most reflective and personal project yet.

Check out the new track now.





- - -



