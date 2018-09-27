Premiere: MALKA - 'Don't Leave Me'

MALKA lives in a world of her own.

Well, Scotland, if we're being pedantic, but the singer's alt-pop sound doesn't quite resemble anything else we've heard.

Recent album 'Ratatatat' won warm critical plaudits, a real statement of independence from an artist who wanted to handle every single aspect herself.

With that project fresh in the memory MALKA has kicked off something new, working as Glasgow's Chem19 studio on fresh material.

New single 'Don't Leave Me' is part of this, with the songwriter channelling a "desperate feeling of loss" in the most vivid way possible.

She explains: “I have started writing my new album and this new single 'Don't Leave Me' marks a change in direction for my music and for the forthcoming record. I recorded this in the studio with Paul Savage (Mogwai, Belle and Sebastian, Delgados) at Chem19 in Glasgow.”

“I have played all the instruments on the song myself again - but this time I have gone back to some of my acoustic roots - perhaps a hint of nostalgia has crept into my music since I have returned home, I have picked up a lot of my old instruments again. The song is about that desperate feeling of loss that you can have when someone leaves you, whether through death or from them moving on from your relationship.”

Catch MALKA at the following shows:

November

13 London Servant Jazz Quarters

23 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

24 Glasgow Hug & Pint

