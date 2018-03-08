Premiere: Maike - 'Paradise'

These long, hot summer days don’t leave much energy for dancing, but if you’re looking for a fizzy accompaniment to those chilled park vibes, look no further than the new track from German pop adventurer, Maike.



Hailing originally from Wuppertal - a city rather overshadowed by its neighbouring Düsseldorf - Maike has now made London her home after a brief tenure in the States. Her travels infuse her development as an artist, drawing from a wide range of influences and experiences to craft a bewitching blend of ethereal electro-pop.



‘Paradise’ is her latest cut, which is out today, and shines with promise. Maike’s sweet and breathy vocals glide over a hazy beat, inviting the listener in towards unknown pleasures.



Asked to describe the inspiration behind this cool charmer, in typically enigmatic fashion she replies: “Fresh love. Starry eyed. Manipulative. Heading to unknown places, but the direction feels right.”



Turn on, tune in, and drop out right here:





Catch Maike at her upcoming London shows:

20th September - Music Nights @ Borderline

26th October - Cavendish Arms

28th October - Payne Records Halloween @ Concrete







