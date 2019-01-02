Premiere: Mags On Earth - 'Tulip Stone'

Mags On Earth is constantly in motion.

Born in Sweden but raised in Germany, she currently moves between Paris and London, two renowned cultural hubs.

Living life on her own terms, this attitude filters down to her music, to the deeply independent way she composes.

'Tulip Stone' is a case in point. Dreamy melancholia with electronic flourishes, it recorded with producer Jose Manuel Cubides in London, and deals with "wondering what else life could be looking like right now, and the pressure of spending your youth in a certain way and how time keeps passing..."

We're able to premiere the video, and it's dazzling soft-focus visuals are set in the French capital. Mags On Earth continues:

"I spent a month in Paris last October and was so inspired by the atmosphere. Paris has that authentic beauty and elegance that I strive for in my visuals, even in its less pretty parts. Paris is always Paris. And to me it feels kind of faded in the colours which really works well with the theme behind Tulip Stone”.

Tune in now.

Catch Mags On Earth at London's Sebright Arms on March 4th.

