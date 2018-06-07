Premiere: Maeve - 'Martyr'

Alt-pop riser Maeve revels in luxurious beauty.

Rooting her songwriting in whimsical experimentation, a handful of releases have marked her out as a distinctly different, highly potent pop voice.

New single 'Martyr' has a neo-Raphaelite streak, matching poignant feeling to that fondness for beautiful melodies.

Ornate yet melodically simple, it revels in the power of "quick highs" before opting for something a little deeper, breaking these self-destructive cycles for something more fulfilling.

She explains...

“A lifestyle of chasing quick highs had so much power over me that it was self destructive and it was almost like I was dying for it. I wanted to play with powerful ideas like love, religion and money. Things that people get sucked into and usually it’s when they think they have the most power that these things actually have the power over them...”

“These quick highs are intoxicating but when it’s over we always need something to pick us back up - so the cyclicality continues. We start craving more and more. This song is about being stuck in that dangerous cycle”.

