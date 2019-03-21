Premiere: Madison Paris - 'Triple' ft. Bobii Lewis

Madison Paris stormed 2018, delivering a series of searing future-pop cuts.

The coming year promises even more. Lining up a flurry of superb singles, she opens her 2019 account with the bold, brash new release 'Triple'.

It's about carefree indulgence, about chasing down midnight and pushing things as far as they can go.

She comments: "I wrote 'Triple' after a stint of nights out where I was only ordering triples. It was a fun phase but I think the thing I liked most about it was how carefree it felt. Being an adult is hard, being an adult in the creative industry is even harder and it’s important to have your you time."

"I guess It’s kind of like a subconscious reminder to just relax. I tend to over work myself so I love making fun songs like this. That’s what this song is for me, fun. I want it to feel like a Friday night, you’ve just been paid, you’ve got the day off tomorrow and you intend to make the most of it."

Sparring with London vocalist Bobii Lewis, the two connect perfectly, a finely nuanced, wonderfully balanced pop document.

Tune in now.

