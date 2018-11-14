Premiere: Múm - 'Smell Memory' (Kronos Quartet Rework)

Iceland's múm released their debut album when nobody was looking.

Arriving on December 23rd 1999, most music fans were doing their Christmas shopping, or making up plans for the Millennium.

But debut LP 'Yesterday Was Dramatic - Today Is OK' went on to find a global audience, passed from friend to friend.

Becoming a true building block for modern electronica, its deft fusion of left field arts and deeply human songwriting made an immediate impact.

Set to be re-issued through Morr Music on August 30th, the original album has been spruced up with some exclusive bonus cuts.

Take this new rendering of 'Smell Memory'. In lieu of the originals electronic wash, Kronos Quartet have supplied something organic, a note for note representation.

A subtle, exceptionally fine tribute, you can check it out below.

Catch múm at London's Union Chapel on September 21st.

