Premiere: Lumen Craft - 'Stranger'

Lumen Craft hail from Brazil, three friends steeped in underground culture.

Wanting to match the sonic daring of electronic music with the songwriting craft of indie, the band have developed a potent voice entirely their own.

New single 'Stranger' will be officially released in January, with the trio placing it on SoundCloud as a special preview for fans.

Deliciously melodic, it's a real ear-worm, the taut production seeming to bring out every millimetre of emotion.

There's a slight retro kick in the production, that simply makes it much more loveable. Lumen Craft comment:

“It's an invitation to the unknown, a guide to unexplored lands. It's an affirmation of identity, surrendering the soul to the course of destiny. Let the mind flow and enjoy the ride.”

Watch the accompanying visuals exclusively via Clash now...

