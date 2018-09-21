Premiere: Little Grim - 'Silence'

London is a tough place to place.

Physically, it's a hard environment - the constant rush, the incessant speed, produce a city that can wear you down unless you're very careful.

But there's also a mental factor as well; surrounded by peers, contemporaries, there's this continual feeling of being in competition, of being placed against one another.

South London's Little Grim know this all too well, with new single 'Silence' exploration the atmosphere of London.

It's a tense piece of indie pop, with the lightness of the delivery underlining the potency of the lyrics. The band's Joe Murphey explains:

"I've lived in and around London all my life, but it wasn't until I started trying to make a name for myself there, working jobs and playing gigs, that it fully revealed itself to me. The city is full of noise and a constant pressure to try and make money, and you can't escape the feeling that everyone else is handling it better than you are."

"You find yourself hit by a wall of fear and anxiety thinking of the morning commute, the squeal of the tube train wheels, the crush of bodies in each carriage, and I find myself craving a moment of serenity. It makes me wish I was by the sea."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.