Premiere: Liam Bailey ft. Maverick Sabre - 'Brother, Why You Gotta Love Her'

Nottingham's Liam Bailey has got soul.

The audiences on Imelda May's huge nationwide tour know all about that - he supported her, and night after night gave his all onstage.

Already revered by his fellow musicians, Liam Bailey's look set to end 2018 on a high, with a storming new single and a headline date in London.

New single 'Brother, Why You Gotta Love Her' is a plea from the heart, with that incredible vocal set alongside a snappy bass line and those funky drums.

It makes you move, but the lyrics seep down inside you, with Liam Bailey's plea for love and self-worth connecting on a deeper level.

He explains: “I was inspired to write the song after getting out of a long and painful situation that I was in with someone. We loved something other than ourselves and it led to a toxic place. I didn't mean to write the song, I just let things go in the studio and see what happened. I have known and worked with Maverick Sabre for years, and it was a blessing to work with him on this record...”

Tune in now.

Catch Liam Bailey at London's Omeara on September 29th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.