Premiere: Leo Cosmos ft. JED - 'Take My Chances'

The debut single is the moment where it all gets real, where countless hours of dreaming suddenly become reality.

'Take My Chances' the point where Leo Cosmos engages with the world, a delicious piece of alt-pop funnelled through a hip-hop lens.

Taking equal cues from classic pop and The Internet or Anderson .Paak, Leo Cosmos has a style all his own, that endlessly endearing voice and that dexterous word play.

New single 'Take My Chances' features Leo Cosmos sparring with JED, and it's got an air of those classic late 60s Motown cuts matched to Rex Orange Country's recent work.

Sheer delirious fun, it's a colour-laden introduction, a song about putting the first foot forward and getting on with your life.

A low-key inspiration, you can check out 'Take My Chances' below.

