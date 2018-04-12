Premiere: Leisure - 'Falling'

Leisure struck gold first time out.

The Auckland band's fizzy blend of tripped out indie pop and hazy electronics turned debut single 'Got It Bad' into a viral success, racking up millions of plays on SoundCloud.

A debut album followed in 2016, winning critical acclaim from a number of unexpected sources - hell, Khalid even namechecked them in a recent interview.

Continually surging into fresh spaces, Leisure are ready to share something new, and it's also a little unexpected.

'Falling' is a bold, vivid, vivacious return, all lucid synths and drifting melodies, brought into one potent whole.

We've got first play, and it's a seriously addictive rainbow-coloured mesh of sound, one that blazes out of the speakers.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.