Premiere: LCMDF - 'Thank God I Didn’t Get To Know You At All'

LCMDF first emerged 10 years ago, thrust out into the world by the teenage imaginations of Emma and Mia Kemppainen.

Electro-pop but with a punk attitude, the pair - initially known as Le Corps Mince De Françoise - were loud, flamboyant, and completely cut off from the rest of the music scene in their native Finland.

Fast forward 10 years and LCMDF may have adjusted their name but they haven't adjusted their attitude, still sticking out from the crowd at every single point.

New single 'Thank God I Didn’t Get To Know You At All' is about serial-dating, about snap judgements, and making sure that you know your own worth.

LCMDF explain: “Thank God I didn’t get to know you at all is about a summer of serial-dating and the cold game of Tinder. The old you just wants to fall in love, but the new you is careful about letting anyone in. Don’t let your guard down, no matter what!”

Blazing synth pop that spits back against the apps, 'Thank God I Didn’t Get To Know You At All' seeks out new pleasures, new thrills, and new accomplishments.

Tune in now.

