Premiere: Lavender Worm - 'Lasagne Rhythm'

Lavender Worm is almost impossible to define.

The producer's work has that wonky dancehall element, cartoonish electronics with plenty of spice, but then there's also an electrifying dose of trap, and elements of the Scandinavian skweee scene.

'Lasagne Rhythm' is a gleefully inventive return, each note arriving with a beaming, day-glo grin on its face.

Out now on Server Farm, Antony Barkworth-Knight has stepped in to steer the video, and it's a colourful display of retro graphics.

Reminiscent of computer animation from the late 80s, the slightly 8-Bit feel works perfectly with Lavender Worm's neon-soaked production.

Tune in now.

