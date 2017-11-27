Premiere: Latenight Honeymoon - 'Live Your Life Without Me'

Latenight Honeymoon can't help but be inspired by London.

The city is endlessly evolving, forever changing, a blur of momentum, ideas, and cultures.

The newcomers channel this energy into chrome-plated pop, working with producer Dan Weller in the process.

Debut single 'Live Your Life Without Me' is the opening step of their journey, the opening salvo of their pop assault.

Glistening, saturated with colour, it's a tale of sordid activities at twilight but remains shot through with romance. They offer...

“Emerging through the smoke of the city, we arose from the ashes of various London outfits. Born and bred in the capital, we take huge influence from the nightlife of the city. We’ll more than likely be found in dingy, neon lit Soho bars at ungodly hours... preferably with a jukebox all to ourselves...”

Tune in now.

