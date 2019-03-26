Premiere: La Fine Equipe - 'Aurora' ft. Madjo

French beat crew La Fine Equipe link with vocalist Madjo on new disco-tinged club burner 'Aurora'.

Rooted in Marseille, the group's talents span hip-hop, electronic music, and much more, almost like Avalanches at their most sample-delic but with a shrewd sense of coherency.

New project 'Fifth Season' arrives on April 19th, and it features a handful of guests, each chosen carefully to enhance their sound.

We're able to share spicy new cut 'Aurora', and it features La Fine Equipe laying down a dazzling disco groove alongside Madjo.

"We met Madjo when we remixed her single ‘Choose The Heart’ and invited her to sing it during our live shows," they explain. "The alchemy between was obvious so and we kept the idea to invite her on our album. We were all in the studio and we started jamming together. Madjo immediately captured our initial idea."

There's a sense of joyous inspiration running through the song, with 'Aurora' aiming to "open the door" for other ideas.

La Fine Equipe tell Clash: "'Aurora' is a little voice that resonates in our heads and tells us the imbalance of the world. 'Aurora' is an awareness of beliefs to reshape, recreate. In a moment of rocking and seeing the collapse of everything that seemed coherent to us, 'Aurora' rushes to open the door for other paradigms."

Tune in now.

