Premiere: Kytes - 'Alright' (RAC Mix)

There's always been an incessant energy to Kytes' music.

The band match their finely honed songwriting to an outrageous sense of fun, a lucid sense of colour.

New single 'Alright' is an ample demonstration of this, with Kytes pushing their frisky, flirtatious nature to the forefront.

After all, how could you fail to love a song that opens: "I feel fantastic / Because I'm classy / I shake my ass because I'm so damn sexy..."

RAC steps in to remix the song, and this summer-fresh treatment spins KYTES in a more disco-centric direction.

"We totally love the disco summer touch RAC gave the song," explain the band. "It has a bouncy and fun feel and we can't wait to share it with the world. It feels totally surreal that RAC, an artist we've been looking up to, has done a new mix of our songs."

"Creatively and on the production side André has been a huge inspiration to us for years. His artistic approach is next level and has nothing to do with a common club edit or remix. When we think about the song, the message is simple but really important: 'I'm alright - I'm okay' - you don't have to fit into any kind of norm."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Valérie Schweitzer

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.