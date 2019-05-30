Premiere: KYRI - 'Red River'

Everything KYRI places his name against feels impeccably well crafted.

A songwriter who is astute, fastidious, and a real perfectionist, the way each note connects to each word is perfectly thought through.

Working on a host of new projects, the rising artist recently say down in London’s British Grove Studios with Martin Hollis to work on something fresh.

New single 'Red River' is the result. A slow-paced but overwhelming song, it's emotional appeal moves through various shifts until it ultimately finds release.

Driven by that enigmatic vocal, 'Red River' is a poignant official debut. KYRI explains...

‘Red River’ is a realisation of self-worth and an act of becoming. It tells the tale of a being who has been downtrodden, mistreated or marginalised by society, family or friends, or even him/herself.

This song documents the moment, the decision, where he/her decides ‘no more’, and to beautiful consequences. On a deeply personal, psychological and spiritual level, the listener witnesses the death of the ego, followed by a dance into freedom self-care and true happiness.

Tune in now.

