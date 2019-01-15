Premiere: Kyoto Love Hotel - 'Shapes That Bond You'

It's a long to Tipperary, or so they say, but it's not if you live there.

Because you're already there. Irish two-piece Kyoto Love Hotel hail from Tipperary, and their frosted synth pop melds the future with the personal, a kind of icy electro-scape transformed into a mood board.

Causing a stir over the Irish Sea with their opening flurry of release, the duo - Joe Geaney (Floating Ballroom) and Laura Sheary (formerly of Staring at Lakes) - are ready to try something new.

Brooding but emphatic new single 'Shapes That Bond You' unfurls at its own glacial pace, the undulating synths retaining that jagged analogue quality while removing any lingering warmth.

Sub zero songwriting with a pop appetite, 'Shapes That Bond You' reminds Clash of those early Ladytron cuts, and that's no bad thing - artful, tech-informed, and glamorous in a rather decadent way, we're pretty smitten with this bunch.

With lots more to come in the next 12 months, Kyoto Love Hotel's art-pop ventures are definitely worth tracking down.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.