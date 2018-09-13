Premiere: Kramies ft. Jason Lytle - 'Everything The End'

Kramies is set to return with new EP ‘Of All The Places I’ve Been & Everything The End’ on October 19th.

The well-travelled songwriter enters dreamy climes, with textured folk influences splintering his work.

New song 'Everything The End' is online now, with Grandaddy's Jason Lytle lending a hand on backing vocals.

"The track was originally written as an eerie Christmas sounding song," he explains. "I had set the song aside for awhile until I settled into Shankill Castle in Ireland. This is where I slowly started to work on it again. While embracing the dreamy Irish landscape and my love for old European architecture, the song started to really take shape."

The track utilises the vocals of Jason Lyttle, one of the driving talents behind Grandaddy. A long-standing connection, Jason is a prominent figure on the new album.

Kramies explains: "I met Jason in the late 90s while opening for Granddaddy and through a few mutual friends. In 2012, we reconnected and that’s when he started producing my music. That connection directly led to him agreeing on to produce on this new album, along with being a featured artist on it." "I love working with him on this new album. When Jason finally sent me a rough mix, it was one of the first moments where I could visualize everything coming together."

Clash is able to premiere the visuals, and there's something pretty special. Kramies continues: "The video was made in the Netherlands by Mark Lohmann from the enchanting band, Moon Moon Moon. The inspiration came from my obsession with folklore, ghosts and spirits, and the imagery of old haunted castles. The video became this artful combination of old world combined with whimsical animation."

"Mark Lohmann and I had sent some ideas back and forth to each other of old photo and even older books. He took all the ideas and really made a wonderful visual for the song."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://kramies.bandcamp.com/track/everything-the-end">Everything The End by Kramies</a>

