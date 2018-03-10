Premiere: Killing Cartisano - 'Sky Stolen'

Italian multi-instrumentalist Roberta Cartisano has worked on all manner of projects.

A dexterous, endlessly creative musician, she plunges head-first into any session that comes her way.

Killing Cartisano is a means of providing a break from prior material, forging fresh identities based on past experience.

Out next month, Killing Cartisano will play a very special launch show at Servant Jazz Quarters in London on November 19th.

New track 'Sky Stolen' is a warm, emphatic return, the folk textures lingering with digital elements, as Killing Cartisano continually opens up new pathways.

'Sky Stolen' will be available as a free download for those subscribing to KC's newsletter via her website www.killingcartisano.com , and we're able to premiere the video.

A bewitching experience, you can tune in below.

