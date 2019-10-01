Premiere: Kid Koala ft. Trixie Whitley - 'Hera's Song'

Canadian producer Kid Koala has always had a meditative side.

Known for his astonishing turntablist abilities, the beat-maker has also led a side-career as a successful graphic artist.

Frequently hosting special events where he would provide an improvised score while a room full of people would draw, these experiences sparked a shift in his own music.

New album 'Music To Draw To: Io' is part of this - out on January 25th, it's a 70 minute journey, uniting mood-driven electronics with some beautiful soulful vocals.

New track 'Hera's Song' is one of the final previews from the release, and it finds Kid Koala's control of light and shade intermingling with the voice of Trixie Whitley.

A moving collaboration, the dominant vocal seems to bring out fresh elements in the Canadian artist's work, while his challenging atmospherics have a painterly touch.

Kid Koala explains: “This is my favourite track on the album. Trixie really channelled something here. She sounds like she's sharpening her knives the whole performance. I was so stunned by her vocal take that I had to go back and rebuild the music altogether. This is probably the most sinister track I've ever recorded.”

Trixie Whitley comments...

"'Hera' is a malevolent and vengeful character. I had a lot of fun imagining what her spirit could sound like when performing this tune."

Tune in now.

