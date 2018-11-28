Premiere: Kelsy Karter - 'Catch Me If You Can'

Kelsy Karter is planning something.

Going through a turbulent time in her life, the New Zealand alt-pop riser needed to get away, so she locked herself in the studio.

Working with songwriting - and former Libertine - Anthony Rossomando on new material, pouring her heart into each song.

New single 'Catch Me If You Can' is the result. A tumultuous return, it lingers on heartbreak while carving out a forward path, a song about claiming independence whatever the consequence.

Part of her stellar rise, the biting melodies are infused with soul, but it never once lingers on retro scenes.

She explains: "Catch Me If You Can" is about that time I killed the love of my life. I broke up with my boyfriend and he told me that he died inside. I I destroyed someone I love very much. And it took me back to that feeling I described in 'God Knows I've Tried'. Where I'm always painted as the bad girl. I felt like a criminal."

"Never in my life had I wanted to runaway in my rocket ship to Mars more than that day. Sammy Witte and I wrote this on my birthday and it's become one of my favourites off of my record.”

Tune in now.

