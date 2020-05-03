Premiere: Kelli-Leigh - 'Cotton Clouds'

You probably already know Kelli-Leigh's voice.

The British singer-songwriter and her unmistakable vocals have featured on club anthems from ‘More Than Friends’ from James Hype and ‘I Wanna Feel’ by Second City, to the Billboard dance chart and GRAMMY nominated Number One ‘I Got U’ from Duke Dumont and Jax Jones.

But now it’s her work as a solo artist that Kelli-Leigh is being recognised and celebrated for, and her first new music of the decade - the euphoric, upbeat ‘90s tinged ‘Cotton Clouds’ - shows exactly why people are taking notice.

It’s an uptempo ode to that blissful honeymoon at the beginning of new relationships, and sets out her stall for a 2020 packed with epic pop single releases and shows.

The track is “for when you start to fall for someone and you’re addicted to each other, in bed all day in your own world,” Kelli-Leigh explains, having written it with Kristine Bogan (French Pirates) and Yoda Francesco (Diplo, Kriss Kross Amsterdam).

“The song took just four hours to write at my first session in Amsterdam with PRS & Sony ATV,” she says. “Kristine and I clicked straight away as we had a similar relationship history and we were both smitten with partners. Yoda is an incredible musician and the three of us just flowed and created this melodic baby I’m in love with.

“It’s hard work and it’s stressful, but when you have people playing your music, reacting to your music, coming to your shows and singing your songs, it makes it so worthwhile. This is why I do it.” We’re able to share the sultry yet carefree visuals below...

