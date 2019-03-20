Premiere: Kedr Livanskiy - 'Ivan Kupala (New Day)'

We need to talk about Kedr Livanskiy.

The Moscow aesthete is currently prepping her album 'Your Need', a remarkable work crafted alongside producer Flaty.

Scorching electronics matched to left field pop, the record is a real avalanche of emotions, continually twisting and turning, resolving and dissolving.

The final ending, though, is optimistic, with 'Ivan Kupala (New Day)' soaring up into the heavens, driven by the lasting hope for something new.

Kedr describes: "The ending is joyful and bright. The last song gives hope and faith that a new day will come and wash away the old. You can feel like new every day."

Tune in now.

'Your Need' will be released on May 3rd. Tracklisting:

1. Your Need

2. Sky Kisses

3. Why Love

4. Lugovoy (November Dub)

5. Bounce 2

6. Kiska

7. Your Need (Deep Mix)

8. LED

9. City Track

10. Ivan Kupala (New Day)

Photo Credit: Dmytrij Wulffius

