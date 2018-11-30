Premiere: Katy Tiz ft. Ed Drewett - 'Life'

Katy Tiz has been through so many different phases, different realms.

Initially a prodigal talent, she was swept into the industry machine, swapping her home in England for a new abode in Los Angeles.

Thriving amid the hype, she inked a deal with Atlantic, scoring some international attention.

Now working a little more independently, Katy Tiz is also a little older, and able to take her time, to focus on each idea.

New single 'Life' is testament to this. The song actually owes its roots to a session four years ago, and took some considerable time to refine, to shape into precision.

"The funny thing about life is that you just have to trust the timing of it. I’ve finally learned that."

"We created 'Life' four years ago and I have believed in it ever since. 'Life' shows a different side to me. I had full on laryngitis when I recorded it, so it’s less polished pop and more of an honest and stripped back track. The verses are reminiscent of an outlaw love, like Bonnie and Clyde. I haven’t actually stolen all my dad's money, run away, and been locked up in jail (yet), but the hook is something we can all relate to."

"Everyone has felt that heart wrenching moment when you break up with someone or lose something amazing and you feel like you will have that painful feeling for life. So, I hope you like it and if you don’t, just tell me that you do. Here goes nothing!"

An electrifying pop return with moments of genuine subtlety, 'Life' opens a new chapter for Katy Tiz.

Tune in now.

