Premiere: Kasper Bjørke Quartet - 'Line Of Life'

Kasper Bjørke recently gathered three of his friends in the studio to focus on something new.

Forming a new quartet, the musicians set about swapping ideas, utilising neo-classical textures in an electronic arrangement.

The Kasper Bjørke Quartet is another daring chapter for the composer, with new album ‘The Fifty Eleven Project’ tackling his diagnosis of bowel cancer.

The diagnosis came five years ago, with the work focussing on shock and recovery, the long struggle with illness and the renewed thirst for life.

Set to be released on October 19th, the album comes two years to the day after Kasper was given the all-clear.

We're able to share 'Line Of Life' and it's movement between light and shade, pain and release, seems to echo Kasper's own journey.

A beautiful, incredibly tranquil piece of music, you can check it out below.

