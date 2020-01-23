Premiere: Kasket Club x Soul Gem - 'Miles Away'

Kasket Club and Soul Gem link on a bold new project.

Two-piece production project Kasket Club take it back to basics on the new release, with 'Self Control' tapping into their pop nous.

Out on January 24th, the single is equipped with a specially prepared flip-side, something special for fans to sink their teeth into.

'Miles Away' is that B-side, a neat exploration of tone and control that comes equipped with an ultra-funky beat.

It's a slinky yacht-pop jammer, one that finds Kasket Club colluding with Soul Gem for something retro but neatly future-facing.

Kasket Club tell Clash: “This release came as a result of playing around in the studio this summer. We had been playing around with several ideas which came out really different in terms of energy and style, mixing our vocals and productions.”

“In many ways, the sound of ‘Miles Away’ serves as a blueprint for both of our work going forward, combining french house sample vibe with indie-pop.”

Tune in now.

