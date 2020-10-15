Premiere: Ka Fu Shares New Album 'Heretic' In Full

Rising production force Ka Fu has shared new album 'Heretic' in full.

The electronic auteur's debut album landed just last year, and caused an immediate stir on its release.

Working swiftly, 'Heretic' is the follow up, and it finds Ka Fu leaping into fresh realms.

Available to buy HERE the record is a broad return, one flecked with ambitious new ideas.

Taking his deep wave sound to fresh depths, Ka Fu plunges into uncharted realms.

He says: "Our lives are surrounded by layers of lies from the power holders. The last months have shown it to me so clearly. Since then, I’ve been doing my own research on the main topics in the world, digging through different sources of information. And you know what? I’m getting a clearer understanding of how blind I was, trusting the things I see without checking them properly."

"In my opinion, some people are interested in making us fear to live with open hearts. So the way is to build our own circle of trust and knowledge. That’s 'Heretic' albums’ message."

Tune in now.