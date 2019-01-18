Premiere: Julia Meijer - 'Train Ticket'

Julia Meijer returns with startling new release 'Train Ticket'.
The songwriter has incredible energy, somehow managing to pursue fresh ideas while maintaining an exhausting live schedule.
Heading back into the studio, Julia took a handful of notions with her, sculpting something fresh in the process.
'Train Ticket' is a song about perpetual motion, driven by her sharp vocal, and that nagging, forever revolving guitar line.
The arrangement is subtle but enormously effective, with Fyfe Dangerfield contributing an impromptu Hammond organ line.
Tune in now.
