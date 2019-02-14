Premiere: Juju ft. Goatman - 'I'm In Trance'

Sicily's Gioele Valenti is something of a Renaissance Man in the global psychedelic underground.

One half of acclaimed duo Lay Llamas, he toured across Europe with Goat, and later supplied guitar for Josefin Öhrn And The Liberation.

His side project Herself was something of a critical favourite, leading to yet more tour dates with the likes of Mercury Rev.

He's got something of a background then, obviously. This experience comes to the fore on remarkable new album 'Maps & Territory', a genuinely forward-thinking psychedelic document released under the Juju name that moves from Krautrock to Ethiopian jazz.

Out on May 31st via Fuzz Club, it's a wild ride, featuring a number of key guests from the Fuzz Club famille and beyond.

New cut 'I'm In Trance' features a guest vocal from Goatman, with the two combining for a journey into some wild landscapes.

An aural trip, 'I'm In Trane' resolutely follows its own path, the sound of two completely original spirits in perfect balance.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marzia Falcone

