Premiere: Josiah And The Bonnevilles - 'Oh No!'

Josiah And The Bonnevilles have truth-telling in their DNA.

The band have taken time to hone their sound since 2018’s debut ‘On Trial’, and are striking out in a new direction - embracing a more alt-indie sound.

They’re doing this while staying true to their country music roots - and Josiah’s Tennesee upbringing - and trademark lyrical honesty. Nothing explored in their music hasn’t happened in real life.

Latest track 'Oh No!' encapsulates this new direction: a heartfelt cut featuring poignant and soulfully raw vocals, while graceful string arrangements are unexpectedly layered over country-style guitar lines.

There is a new era for the Tennessee troubadours - and Clash can share 'Oh No!’ for the first time now. Check it out…

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.