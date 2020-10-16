Premiere: JORI SJÖROOS - 'Leaving The Earth'

They do things differently in Finland.

The Nordic nation has an independent mindset, one that extends to its creative industries, and to those lone figures on the ground.

JORI SJÖROOS is one such figure. Growing up in a tiny Finnish town, he absorbed club culture from a distance, before finally venturing to London.

Retaining this outsider stance, the work of this multi award-winning producer evades easy categorisation, betraying a bold stubbornness in its individuality.

New album 'SJÖROOTS' will be released on November 27th, and it's a major project from the electronic musician.

'Leaving The Earth' leads the way, a new single from the Finnish auteur, packed with crunching digital elements and searing, day-glo melodies.

He comments...

“I created the track as I was walking on our yard, playing with a music app. I wrote the lyrics very quickly, recorded the vocals, and wanted to pitch them down - as the mood insisted it. To me, the song became as “AN ANTHEM OF TRANSFORMATION”. To leave the old, embrace the new.”

Tune in now and pre-save the song here .

'SJÖROOTS' will be released on November 27th.

