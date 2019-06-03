Premiere: John Southworth - 'I Loved My Girl'

John Southworth has built his own world.

The Toronto based artist is almost continually working, whether that's making a film or writing a song.

His 12th studio album 'Miracle In The Night' is incoming through Tin Angel, and it finds John Southworth yet again digging down in the deepest reaches of his soul.

Out on May 3rd (pre-order LINK ), John Southworth describes the songs as existing in "a kind of inner dimension I like to regularly visit..."

He explains: "The songs exist in a kind of inner dimension I like to regularly visit, outside the bubble and the babble. They only really work at night. And only can be really sung in the still of the night. Each a kind of nocturnal prayer. Each containing a little miracle. A little spell. Designed to get you across the almighty swinging bridge, from here to eternity!"

Clash is able to share new song 'I Loved My Girl' and it's a slow-paced meditation, all wheezy organs, tumbling notes of piano and that half-spoken intonation.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Colin Medley

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.