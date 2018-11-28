Premiere: John Joseph Brill - 'Oil In The Water'

John Joseph Brill has always had a tendency to tap into the deeper currents that run through our lives.

A songwriter is real potency, his work - folk in nature, stark in its palette - is often intense but never inaccessible, always inviting in the process.

A new EP is set to land next year, with John Joseph Brill able to share something bold as a primer.

New song 'Oil In The Water' is an imposing yet poetic return, the sparse framework able to provide space for some of his most suggestive, nuanced, and potent lyricism to date.

Speaking about 'Oil In The Water', Brill describes the track as “being about the inextricable relationship between love and loss… does the finite nature of an experience undermine the validity and the intensity of that experience?”

Tune in now.

John Joseph Brill plays London’s Servant Jazz Quarters on December 5th.

For tickets to the latest John Joseph Brill shows click HERE.

