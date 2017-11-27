Premiere: John J Presley - 'True Love Waits'

John J Presley seems able to tap into something primitive, something personal and true.

Matching blues elements against his own idiosyncratic take on songwriting, his music seems to perpetually walk on the dark side of the road.

Splitting his time between a North London attic and Giant Wafer studios in Wales, John J Presley has just completed work on his debut album.

With a host of live shows planned the songwriter is set for a busy summer, with Clash now able to premiere something special.

Recorded in just one take, 'True Love Waits' is a husky, razor-sharp piece of music, with the blues influence pushed to the forefront.

A potent, prowling vocal raises those midnight fears, John J Presley seeming to channel something outwith himself altogether.

He comments: "'True Love Waits' is one of those moments. One where you give the whole of you. You let the tranquil breeze take you. The inhibitions are well and truly gone. I didn’t think about this song, it just came through me. It’s where I’d like to be all the time. I recorded it as I wrote it. First take."

Tune in now.

