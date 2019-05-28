Premiere: Jens Kuross - 'Coldness Kills'

LA based artist Jens Kuross has a multi-faceted approach to creativity.

Working on a variety of projects, he's a member of The Acid with Australian songwriter Ry X and has also also supported Bonobo, Go Go Penguin and Rhye.

His solo material is where Jens Kuross is most true to himself, recently sharing his acclaimed EP 'Art! at the expense of mental health, Vol. 2'.

Part of his multi-faceted ‘Art! at the expense of mental health’ project, it will be followed later this year by a full length album.

New song 'Coldness Kills' leads the way, and it owes a debt to a recent trip to Australia, an ad hoc writing session that became something more.

"The seeds for this one were sown during an impromptu recording session in Sydney with Steve Nalepa from the Acid and the Australian artist Lanks," he says. "I was down there to do an Acid gig and the three of us had a night off so we thought it would be fun to throw a little paint at the wall for a couple hours to see if anything stuck."

"The song that came out of it wasn't anything to write home about but each one of the three of us ended up re-purposing our contributions to the session as starting points for later songs of our own (in my case the lyrics 'coldness kills' and a fairly banal chord progression)."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.