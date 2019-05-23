Premiere: Jean-Mikhael - 'Senorita'

Jean-Mikhael is writing his own story.

The BRIT School graduate has a super smooth approach to R&B, while his ultra-stylish appearance has caught the attention of London Fashion Week.

Newly released EP ‘The Deal’ is making waves, pitting his crisp songwriting against some crystal clear production.

Arranging a one off show in the capital this month - complete with full band, no less - Jean-Mikhael is now ready to share his new video.

'Senorita' is a latin-tinged roller, a song of lust and seduction accompanied by some mighty cool visuals.

Tune in now.

Catch Jean-Mikhael at London's Megaro Bar on May 29th - ticket LINK.

