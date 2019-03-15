Premiere: Japanese Wallpaper - 'Fooling Around' (Chad Valley Remix)

Known for producing synth-heavy, R&B-led cuts with soul, Chad Valley has dropped a remix of Japanese Wallpaper's ‘Fooling Around’.

The original is a dazzling piece of digital introspection, lit up by delicately crystalline, pensive vocals.

Real name Hugo Manuel, Chad Valley has slowed it down and warmed it up, adding a lush wooziness, a slight melancholy, that lends the synthy soundscape something more human.

You could say he’s added some heart to the track.

The Oxford producer's sound - somewhere between the New Jack Swing movement and 80s pop - has seen Manuel craft a reputation on both sides of the Atlantic. Clash can exclusively share the latest of his cuts.

Tune in now.

