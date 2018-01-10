Premiere: Japanese Wallpaper - 'Fooling Around'

Family holidays can be pretty mundane experiences, especially when you're a teenager.

Gab Strum was 15 years old when his parents dragged him to the countryside, essentially left with whatever he had on his laptop at the time.

Spending countless hours pouring over Tycho and The Postal Service, he began to teach himself how to use GarageBand, essentially as a means to fill time.

Uploading a demo to Triple J's new music section under the name Japanese Wallpaper, he became an accidental success, his pastoral electronics and emotive songwriting uniting to create something distinct, something different.

Now working on a new full length, Japanese Wallpaper is still guided by the teenage experience, by those frailties and vulnerabilities.

“A lot of it is, awkward songs about having a crush,” he admits, adding, “a lot of it is also me trying to figure all that stuff out - which is what I love the most about writing songs and why I do it, which is to figure things out.”

Grammy award winning producer Ben Allen helps to complete the record, with new single 'Fooling Around' lighting its path.

A gorgeous piece of digital introspection, it's lit up by that pensive vocal, while the electronic production feels wholly immersive.

He explains: "'Fooling Around' is a song about figuring out how to accept your feelings and stand up for yourself. It has nothing to do with actually Fooling Around haha! It’s about self belief and not ignoring your emotions."

Photo Credit: Giulia Giannini Mcgauran

