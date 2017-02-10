Premiere: Jamie Johnson - 'Precious'

Jamie Johnson seems drawn to poignant, emotionally charged moments in his songwriting.

Able to absolutely nail those fluctuating feelings, the rising artist's work is propelled by those lusty, completely open vocals.

Reminiscent to these ears of Jeff Buckley in the directness of his approach, there are also shades of Ben Howard, say, or even Tom Misch.

New song 'Precious' is an apt introduction, with Jamie Johnson singing passionately about those moments when you feel someone slipping away.

Jamie explains...

“The song draws on the idea of being in a relationship with someone, where you feel you like them more than they like you. I tried to capture how frustrating and disheartening it can be to be with someone who is constantly cancelling plans because they've had a better offer, or drifting in and out of contact with you when it suits them.”

Tune in now.

