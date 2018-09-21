Premiere: J. Bruno - 'Lose Yourself'

Nordic songwriter J. Bruno makes woozy, addictive alt-pop structures.

With only four singles to his name J. Bruno's music has spread across Scandinavian, gaining plenty of radio plays in Denmark and Sweden.

Britain might well be next, with pared down new single 'Lose Yourself' providing plenty of extra-dimensional thrills.

Opening with that retro beatbox sound, it unfolds into a gorgeous, shimmering piece of melody, loosely psychedelic in its approach.

He explains: "'Lose Yourself' is an anthem for people in love. The people who feast on fleeting glimpses, hello's and goodbye's, semi affectionate text messages. People who have dreams to make love a reality. Those who dance with strangers only to find that there is someone special out there. Someone you might not be able to reach. I say don't let go, stop swiping, get real."

Tune in now.

