Premiere: ISQ's 'Ode To Myself' Remixed By Legendary Producer Arthur Baker

London alt-jazz outfit ISQ have shared a new remix of their song 'Ode To Myself'.

A group who hone in on the soulful possibilities offered by improvisatory music, the quartet also nod towards the influence of club culture.

New project 'Requiem For the Faithful 2.0: The Remixes Album' is incoming, and - as its title suggests - it connects ISQ to a series of guest producers.

Ahead of its release, we're able to tease a brand new version of 'Ode To Myself' featuring a legendary producer.

Arthur Baker has worked with a string of luminaries, and his bubbling, electronic-saturated take on the song spins ISQ in another direction.

Dive in below.

